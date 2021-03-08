Shalulile reveals his goal target after claiming maiden POTM gong

Ntokozo Gumede

“It is my first time winning this award and it just shows that I need to work harder for many more,” said Shalulile.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker was voted the best player in the DStv Premiership for the months of January and February and this was surprisingly the first time he claimed the Player of the Month award as it has always eluded him at his time with Highlands Park.

Speaking to members of the media, Shalulile revealed how many goals he is looking to score for Downs, setting a target slightly lower than his tally of 16 last season where he finished as the joint top marksman alongside Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango.

“For this season it is not the thing about goals but it is to help the team to do well in the league. With the hard work, the goals will come. Every striker has set targets for themselves and for me, I just have to do well in every game and I have set a target for myself which is 10 goals and the rest is just a bonus for me,” he added.

This season he has already reached double figures in all competition as he has rattled the net 13 times, and many of those goals were assisted by Themba Zwane and Kermit Erasmus, who have formed a deadly partnership, having scored 28 goals among themselves.

“The combination upfront always starts at training. We have a good understanding even though we have just started playing together it seems as though we have been playing for quite a long time. It is about the will to understand each other. Right now I would not say I am the best striker in the country because there are a lot of strikers who are doing well. The top goal scorer, Bradley Grobler, he is also a top striker,” he said.

“I have been told that to succeed in the football industry is that you have to be disciplined on and off the pitch. It came from my mom and dad because we come from a military family and it is all about being humble and disciplined. I always give every game my best because I am not guaranteed tomorrow,” said Shalulile, who went on to attribute his fine performances to his level of discipline.

