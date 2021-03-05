Nyoni starts light training after leaving hospital

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

Cape Umoya FC midfielder Gabriel Nyoni is hopeful he will make a full recovery and play again after successful surgery in Cape Town. ALSO READ: Ntseki explains Zungu Khune Bafana selection The midfielder suffered a horrific injury in a Glad Africa Championship match against Richards Bay United that left him with a broken foot in […]

Cape Umoya FC midfielder Gabriel Nyoni is hopeful he will make a full recovery and play again after successful surgery in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: Ntseki explains Zungu Khune Bafana selection

The midfielder suffered a horrific injury in a Glad Africa Championship match against Richards Bay United that left him with a broken foot in the process needing surgery to correct it.

Nyoni left the hospital in a moon boot and using crutches to get around. The Warriors international went right back to work in the gym trying to stay fit while doctors monitor the progress he is making with his left leg.

The Zimbabwean international is in high spirits providing updates of when he will be back playing against and sharing his journey to recovery on social media and thanking everyone who hopes to see him playing again.

“The doctor just informed me that if there was a bit of a delay in surgery my leg could have been amputated due to compartment syndrome. Phew. Am Grateful Lord,” the speedy midfielder wrote on Twitter.

Someone out there has lost his legs in an accident and will never walk again but me Lord I will heal and not only walk but play again. There are people with no shelter, no food, no Job. But I have. Lord if I ever was ungrateful when I was in pain, forgive me,” the football continued.

The former Martizburg United player weighed in on the current state of football in his home country of Zimbabwe reflecting on his injury the midfielder doesn’t encourage footballers to take part in the so called money games.

Zimbabwean footballers have been forced to playing football games for small amounts of money in an unprofessional league where people put bets on games.

“As a professional soccer player desists from playing unsanctioned money games. It is justifiable considering the economic condition worsened by the pandemic but the consequences of a career-threatening injury without support outweigh the immediate benefit,” said the midfielder in a tweet.

As a professional soccer player desist from playing unsanctioned money games. It is justifiable considering the economic condition worsened by the pandemic but the consequences of a career threatening injury without support outweighs the immediate benefit. — Gabriel Nyoni (@Gab_nyoni27) March 1, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.