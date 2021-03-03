McCarthy pleased with charges’ execution of AmaZulu game plan

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“We were always in control of the game,” said the jubilant Usuthu coach after his side’s game against SuperSport United.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy praised his players for sticking to the game plan they discussed as a team before the start of the match against SuperSport United.

McCarthy says they expected a tough match against United who are chasing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to the Dstv Premiership crown, but the former Bafana Bafana striker says they knew controlling the middle of the field would help them get a favourable result.

The former Orlando Pirates striker, who led his side to a 1-0 win over the Pretoria side on Tuesday night. said Usuthu were unlucky to lose to Matsatsantsa in the first round of the league.

“I was a little disappointed in the first match that we threw away three points because of the way we played we didn’t deserve to lose. Today same tactics outplayed them, we were always in control of the game. We knew if we control the midfield we are going to open up (Luvuyo) Memela and have other players fit into the pockets behind them in their midfield and (Augustine) Mulenga to go in and allow the space for the overlap and that worked all day,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

Striker Sphelele Mthembu missed a chance to score while standing in the small penalty box, McCarthy says his strikers need to understand missing chances could cost them the game in matches where they are leading by a goal.

“Sometimes you don’t know what you have to do for players to have that hunger to score goals in clinical matches like this you get one chance if you are lucky. We got a great chance we put it away and we scored I think towards the middle stages of the game we ended up creating some chances.”

Following the win, AmaZulu are now up to sixth place on the league table.

