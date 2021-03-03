Frustrated Andile Jali considering a move away from Sundowns

Mgosi squad

Jali hasn’t seen much action on the field for Sundowns and the insider states that the defensive midfielder is also not seeing eye to eye with some of the club’s technical team members.

Andile Jali’s lack of game time at Mamelodi Sundowns has caused some unhappiness at the camp and the midfielder is considering a move away from the team at the end of the season, a source at the Brazilians has revealed.

“If you know Andile you will know that when he is not happy it becomes very visible. I don’t really understand the issue behind his lack of game time, but what I can tell you is that he is not happy. But you know this is something that can happen to any player who is not being played.

“But he thinks that the coaches don’t like him and he believes he is better than some of the guys who are being preferred over him for a place in the starting line-up. His contract is expiring at the end of the season and I don’t think he will be looking to renew it if the situation doesn’t change anytime soon. But from what I’ve seen, I’m very sure that he wants to leave the club and go where he will be appreciated,” said the insider.

Jali has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Sundowns this season and has made one assist.

