Pirates assistant warns against tricky Celtic in a league clash 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

“Celtic is a team we familiar with, it will be the third time and it will be the third structure we will play again. When we played the first time they had three defensive lines, very organised. In the cup final, they played with the 4-3-2-1 system, now they changed to 4-3-3,” said Davids.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids says it is difficult to know which Bloemfontein Celtic side will turn up, as the sides meet in a DStv Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

With the league game being the third time these two sides meet, Davids explains the last two encounters saw Phunya Sele Sele approach the game differently.

Still though, the Buccaneers were able to get wins in both games, in the first round of the league and in the MTN8 final.

As the Buccaneers head into this game, Davids wants Pirates players to take their 2021 form in the Caf Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup into the league, where they have had inconsistent results.

“So, it is very tricky opponent we have to be wary of. We are fighting in three competitions, but the league is the most important one. The most important game is the next one against Celtic. We are fully prepared and we have to take this confidence,?with our recent form and continue with it and build momentum to be able to get results in the league.”

