Chiefs lead race for Swallows defender’s signature

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs are favourites for the signature of Swallows FC’s hot property defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

According to sources, Swallows management are aware of the club’s who are salivating at the thought of landing the steady defender who has been likened to former Bafana Bafana defender, Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela because of his steady yet assured style.

Amakhosi will be allowed to sign players at the end of the 2020/2020 season after serving a two-year Fifa transfer ban.

“Swallows have a special relationship with Chiefs and if they are to lose their best defender it would only be to Chiefs. Chiefs helped them by loaning them their players for free when the club was struggling and being put back together and that has strengthened the two sides’ relationship,” said a source.

Phakaaathi understands that Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City have shown an interest on the 26-year-old defender who has the potential to become a great player.

