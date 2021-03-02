SuperSport coach Tembo not turning his back on Grobler and Gabuza

Ntokozo Gumede

The United mentor vows to stick to his guns and maintains that his side are where they are largely because of the contribution of the pair that shares 19 DStv Premiership goals between them.

Kaitano Tembo will not look for different solutions up front for SuperSport United even if his trusted striking duo of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler, show signs of inconsistency.

Grobler leads the DStv Premiership top goalscorers list with 13 strikes to his name while Gabuza has found the back of the net six times this season. They failed to score against Orlando Pirates in a 0-0 draw and even though Grobler scored in a 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs, it was not the best of displays by the duo based on the standards they set this season.

“It happens all over the world and we have to make sure that we support them. They have scored close to 20 goals between them and if we look at a team like Liverpool, what would you say to Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah? Are they bad players? No, they have been scoring goals for Liverpool in the past two seasons and that is the nature of the game. We know the quality and we know what they can do. All we need to do is keep on supporting them,” said Tembo.

“If you look at Gabuza when he was at Orlando Pirates, he never scored more than two goals a season but he came to us and he has scored six goals so far and that is a good achievement. He knows that he can still score more and he knows that sometimes the goals dry up but you have to continue working.

“That is what got us here and it is not only Bradley and Gabuza. If we look at the previous season, Gabadinho Mhango was the top goal scorer in the league last season but this season how many goals has he scored? We will continue playing them and give them all the backing they need,” Tembo added.

Tembo will be looking for the duo to lead Matsatsantsa A Pitori to victory against AmaZulu on Tuesday. A win for The Spartans will see them go level on points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Brazilians will have three games in hand by the end of the clash between United and Usuthu.

