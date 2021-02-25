Pirates in danger of missing key players for Maritzburg clash 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch and centre-back Thulani Hlatshwayo are both nursing injuries ahead of the game.

Josef Zinnbauer is in danger of going up against a tricky Maritzburg United side in the last 16 Nedbank Cup clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday without two of his key players.

The pair sustained injuries in the previous encounter against SuperSport United which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Lorch had to be substituted early in the game and was replaced by Azola Tshobeni, while Hlatshwayo managed to finish the game with an injury to his hand.

“We have to see how is the mood in the team, yesterday (Wednesday) was an unlucky draw. But the performance was good, I think the mood is all good. Now we have to see what is going on with the injured players, with Lorch now. But we will get the information after we get the scan. Tyson also has a problem with the hand, but we looking forward to the game,” said Zinnbauer.

Maritzburg are battling to get out of the relegation zone with the club rooted at bottom of the DStv Premiership standings.

But, coach ZInnbauer knows that coming up against the Team of Choice won’t be a walk in the park for them having slightly managed to beat them 1-0 back in January.

So, they have to go out to this game with full focus in order to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ke Yona tournament.

“It’s a good game, an away game. We know Maritzburg are not to play agaisnt, we experienced it weeks ago. We know they fighting to get out of relegation but they also have a chance in the Nedbank Cup and they will focus exactly on this game. We cannot be too casual on this game, we also have to focus.”

