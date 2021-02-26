SuperSport coach Tembo reckons draw against Pirates was fair 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

“It was a game of two halves, we didn’t have a good start, we couldn’t come out of the defensive our blocks in position because we were slow," said the SuperSport United coach.

Following his side’s, 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo believes the result was a fair outcome of the game.

ALSO READ: Pule disappointed with Pirates draw against SuperSport

The Pretoria outfit had to come back into the game after Vincent Pule’s 10th-minute strike put the Buccaneers in the lead.

But, SuperSport managed to bounce back thanks to an own-goal by Bucs midfielder Ben Motshwari.

Looking at the game, Tembo admits that his side struggled a bit with Pirates putting them under pressure, but added that the introduction of Teboho Mokoena and Guily Manziba made things easier for them.

“It was a game of two halves, we didn’t have a good start, we couldn’t come out of our defensive blocks in position because we were slow. We wanted to come out with Lucky Mohomi and Sipho Mbule, but the build-up was slow which allowed them to put us under pressure. It was difficult for us to come out because of that. So, we tried to go through the full-backs in terms of our build-ups, but Grant Kekana was the only one who gave us that,” Tembo explained.

“But I think the second half was better especially after we brought in Teboho Mokoena as well as Manziba we had a bit of width and played with a bit more purpose. Because they were dominating the first ball and the second ball in the first half. But after bringing on Tebza we could squeeze them a little bit and that allowed us to get behind them. With a little bit of luck we could have got a penalty, but I think a draw is a fair result of the game.”

With the Nedbank Cup coming up this weekend, Matsatsantsa will be out of action after being knocked out of the competition by Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the first round.

They will be back in action on 2 March when they go down to KwaZulu-Natal for a meeting with AmaZulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.