WATCH: Nyoni’s future as a football player hangs in the balance

“The Pain is unbearable. Pray for me,” read a tweet from the Zimbabwean midfielder.

Cape Umoya FC player Gabriel Nyoni is still in the hospital almost a week after he sustained a near career-ending injury while playing against Richards Bay FC last week in a GladAfrica Championship match.

Nyoni was operated on to correct the injury on his broken left foot. The speedy midfielder has continued to provide updates on his recovery process through his Twitter account, documenting his daily struggles with the injury.

According to the video posted by Nyoni two incisions were made by doctors on his left foot to put the broken foot bone back in place using screws.

Nyoni thanked everyone who sent messages of encouragement after his surgery last week and said he would have to wait to hear from the doctors if he will play again.

Nyoni feared for the worst after his injury last week in the league match when he heard he will need surgery to correct the injury on his foot, for the first time since the doctors operated on his football the midfielder revealed the extent of his injury.

However, the former Maritzburg United player remains hopeful he will be back on the field again after recovering from the injury.

“And screws inside. So help me Lord. Hope,” read a message from the players with a video of his operated football rested on a hospital bed with very little movement.

And screws inside. So help me Lord????????Hope pic.twitter.com/2YzS0OHkgf — Gabriel Nyoni (@Gab_nyoni27) February 22, 2021

