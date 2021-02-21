Hunt really upset with ‘stupid error’ that cost them two points against SuperSport

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“I thought we were good and should have won the game. But then we made an unbelievably stupid error of pulling the guy in the box and giving the penalty away,” said an unhappy Hunt after the game.

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt once again felt aggrieved by his own player when they played to a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs squander lead to draw with SuperSport

It was by their own undoing that Amakhosi could not hang on to a lead they took after Reeve Frosler put them ahead in the first half with a brilliantly taken strike.

But late into the second half, in a situation that can best be described as a moment of madness, Amakhosi defender, Anthony Agay pulled Thamsanqa Gabuza by his shirt and brought him down when he didn’t even have the ball.

The referee saw the incident and awarded Matsatsantsa a Pitori a penalty which Bradley Grobler converted with ease to pull SuperSport back into the game.

And they almost found the winner later in the game, which would have been disastrous for Amakhosi who were already on a three match losing streak.

“I thought we were good and should have won the game. But than we made and unbelievably stupid error of pulling the guy in the box and giving the penalty away,” said an unhappy Hunt after the game.

“We should have won the game by a comfortable score. Every week we get good chances but we don’t score, they get one good chance and we concede.

“It was a difficult game but we played well, but it’s all good and well playing well. But we need points and we didn’t get them.”

Hunt also decried having to constantly make forced substitutions after his players suffer injuries. In Saturday’s game, he had to pull of Willard Katsande who was having a good game marshalling the midfield.

Katsande fell awkwardly on his left shoulder while making a clearance in the second and although he tried to soldier on, the pain proved too much and was taken off.

“Every game we have to take off players because of injuries. I’ve hardly made tactical changes all season, it’s always to plug holes,” said Hunt.

Hunt’s next assignment is a Caf Champions League meeting with Guinea’s Horoya SC on Tuesday at FNB Stadium. Horoya are beloved to have landed in South Africa on Friday night.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.