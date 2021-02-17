Club boss adds his name to players’ list and makes hilarious debut

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“He is back by popular demand,” read a caption on an Instagram from the chairman.

Glad Africa Championship side Royal AM made a shocking announcement during the January transfer window when their club chairman Andile Mpisane was unveiled as the side’s latest signing.

The Mpisane family took over as the club’s new owner after they bought the status of Real Kings and changed the team’s name to Royal AM with Andile assuming the position of chairman at the club.

After almost a season in charge at the second division club Mpisane looked top revive his playing career by signing himself to his club. Mpisane was previously signed to Royal Eagles, a club owned by his parents Shaun Mkhize and Sbu Mpisane.

The Chairman made his debut in a 3-1 league win against Uthongathi FC this past Saturday. The 19-year-old made history by becoming the youngest chairman in the PSL when he took the reins at Royasl AM.

It was revealed that Mpisane signed the contract over a month ago but made his debut against the Cane Cutters. Mpisane is a man of many talents as he has resealed a Qgom track in 2020 but has reverted to playing football again.

Mpisane was delighted with the win his side recorded in his debut and thanked everyone. Mpisane donning the number 10 jersey left social media users in stitches.

“Thank you Royal AM FC for the three points against Uthongathi FC. Final score 3-1. Royal AM FC boost,” read the caption after the win.

Mpisane’s weight came in to question with some users advising him to lose weight before playing for the side as some players are struggling to find clubs.

