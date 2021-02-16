Kaizer Chiefs receive new Champions League date, say they can’t make it 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“Chiefs have since responded to the letter, citing a few impediments that will hinder us from honouring the proposed new fixture date," read a statement from Kaizer Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs have admitted to have received communication from Caf letting them know that their postponed Champions League fixture has been rescheduled for Friday in Cairo Egypt.

Amakhosi were supposed to play Wydad Athletic of Morocco last Saturday but were denied visas last week and couldn’t travel to the north African country, forcing a postponement and rescheduling of the Group C fixture.

The Naturena has however announced that they are unable to travel to Egypt at such short notice, citing logistical issues as their stunning block.

“Kaizer Chiefs finally received communication from Caf via Safa on Monday afternoon in relation to the Champions League match between Wydad Athletic and Kaizer Chiefs that did not take place as scheduled on Saturday, 13 February in Casablanca due to Chiefs not being issued with visas to enter Morocco,” said Chiefs in a statement on Tuesday.

The Naturena based club have gone on with their preparations for their DStv Premiership fixture against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium instead.

“Chiefs have since responded to the letter, citing a few impediments that will hinder us from honouring the proposed new fixture date, which is in three days’ time.

“The two main reasons are visa challenges and travel logistics. Given the three days’ notice to play the match, the club will still face similar challenges from the Egyptian Embassy because it takes a minimum of seven working days to get approval for visas that will enable us to travel to Egypt.

“Securing flights at this late hour will also pose a challenge given that some airlines are not operational due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Based on the above, this may have a negative impact on the Champions League game against Horoya AC scheduled for Tuesday, 23 February 2021.

“The club then proposed that the game be played at a later stage, as this will enable us to honour all the Champions League games on 23 February and 5 March,” read the statement.

Chiefs have meanwhile also announced the return to the team of the veteran defender, Erick Mathoho who was given time off to attend to personal matters and missed the side’s past few games.

Mathoho could be key for Amakhosi in stopping the hard-running forwards of Usuthu when the sides meet for their league encounter on Wednesday.

