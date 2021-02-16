‘Khama Billiat needs someone to talk to,’ says former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Muhsin Ertugral believes that there must be something eating Amakhosi star Khama Billiat inside that’s disabling him from giving the top performances he’s known for.

Billiat has not hit the form that made Mamelodi Sundowns fork out big bucks to Ajax Cape Town back in 2013. At Sundowns Billiat was one of the top players in the country.

That’s why when Chiefs snatched him from Masandawana headlines screamed that they’d caught a big fish. But he hasn’t lived up to expectations as yet.

“First and foremost I’d sit him down and talk to him,” Ertugral said in an interview with thebeautifulgame.co.za.

“I’m sure he’s also not very happy about the football he is playing, or the level he is showing. I can see that people are not happy about his performances,” added Ertugral who has coaches at a number of clubs in South Africa.

“Uhm, I think he would also criticise himself a lot (for his poor displays of late), as I know him, he is a great player that can win you games only by himself. From the outside looking in, obviously last year was a bit difficult.

“I feel like he has problems, but the problems he would speak to you (the coach), there must be something that is bothering him

“You can’t tell me that a player like him was brilliant yesterday and he is a bad player today. There must be some dynamism that they can only see and they must address them,” said Ertugral who is currently the technical director at the Turkish national team.

Billiat is currently out with an injury and according to Amakhosi, he will could start playing again in late March.

