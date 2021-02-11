Kaizer Chiefs cancel trip to Morocco

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“The continent’s footballing body added that they would communicate their decision on the matter in due course,” read a statement from Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed they have cancelled all plans to travel to Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions’ League group stages.

Chiefs learned on Wednesday that the Moroccan government didn’t issue visas for Amakhosi to playing in their first group C match on Saturday. Chiefs had already confirmed that acquiring visas to travel to the North African country proved to be challenging.

The tie between Wydad and Chiefs has been postponed by Caf, after the Moroccan government’s decision not to grant Amakhosi visas to travel to honour the match. Safa revealed they have engaged with the event organisers Confederation of African Football (Caf) to find a solution to the problem.

Safa confirmed the match has been called off for now, with Caf to make a decision on whether it will be played at all. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) revealed Covid-19 concerns were the reason they couldn’t allow Amakhosi to travel to Morocco.

“Chiefs have now cancelled all their logistical arrangements related to the match, including flights and accommodation,” read a statement from Chiefs after they were not granted visas to travel to Morocco.

“Amakhosi will await CAF’s decision on the matter and will update all our stakeholders once communication is received from the continental footballing body.

“We would like to thank everyone who has assisted in trying to help Kaizer Chiefs in acquiring visas for Morocco, including South Africa’s Ambassador to Morocco, specifically HE Rehaan Ebrahim who has persistently been following up with the Moroccan government authorities verbally and with official communication alerting them to our situation.”

