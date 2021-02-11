Botswana outfit Jwaneng ready for Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

“We know what we are up against and we are up for the task. We have been doing our preparations right, we will be ready for Orlando Pirates on Sunday,” said Thulare in an interview with the club.

Jwaneng Galaxy defender Fortunate Thulare says the Botswana club is ready to face off with South African side Orlando Pirates in the Caf Confederation Cup at the Botswana National Stadium on Sunday.

This is despite the fact that Jwaneng have not played competitive football since last December when they were knocked out of the Caf Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Downs beat the Botswana side 2-0 in the first leg and went on to record a 3-1 victory in the second leg of the second round of the Champions League this season. The loss saw the Botswana side being downgraded to the Confederation Cup with a meeting against Bucs.

Football in Botswana has been suspended since March last year, but recent news coming from the country is that they will resume the 2020/21 season next month. However, Jwaneng are going up against a Pirates side that has been competitive for months and they already won a domestic cup when they lifted the MTN8.

While Jwaneng have been relying on friendly games to prepare for this tie, Bucs will head into this match having recorded two consecutive victories.

They beat GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC 1-0 in the last 32-round of the Nedbank Cup, which was followed by a more convincing 2-0 win against Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership.

The reigning champions of the Botswana Premier League will certainly be looking to upset the Buccaneers at their home turf and to redeem themselves after being knocked out of the Champions League by a South African club.

Whereas Pirates will be heading to Botswana with an aim to get away with nothing less than a win or draw to give them advantage going into the second leg.

