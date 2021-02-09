Al Ahly coach Mosimane proud of his team despite loss to Bayern

Khaya Ndubane

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is happy with his side’s display despite their 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the Club World Cup on Monday night.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski was enough to earn the European champions a place in the final, where they’ll will face CONCACAF champions Tigres UANL on Thursday.

“We played against a great team and they possessed the ball. We should have chosen better options when we had the ball to attack,” Mosimane told reporters after the game.

“We could have had a corner or a free-kick. Our reaction should have better in the second-half, but it wasn’t the worst, and that’s okay.

“We knew that the game wouldn’t be as easy as Al-Duhail game and we played good against a very strong side,” he added.

Al Ahly will now face Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in the third place encounter on Thursday.

“We are now looking forward to achieving third place against Palmeiras,” said Mosimane. “We will work hard and fight to achieve that.

“My team was not afraid in front of Bayern Munich, who are the European champions, but at the same time we achieved a good level, especially in terms of defence.

“Bayern are number one in Europe. They didn’t allow us to have the ball for a long time. We rarely had the chance to play our game. Defensively, we were well organised. Now we are looking forward to the third-place match,” concluded the former Bafana Bafana mentor.

