Riekerink praises Morris after second half City blast seals Nedbank Cup win

“It’s very nice that Tashreeq scored three goals," said the Cape Town City head coach.

It was a game that would be used as a trailer if the Nedbank Cup were a movie – it had all the ingredients to make it a crowd puller, it was just unfortunate there were no fans at Cape Town Stadium as Cape Town City ran riot against Bloemfontein Celtic, thrashing them 4-0.

And making it even more interesting, the game had want is popularily known as ‘istarring’ (the hero), with Tashreeq Morris scoring a rare hat trick.

With a quiet first half where chances were few and far in between – in fact City had one attempt at goal in the second minute of the game, and that was it for them the entire half.

But whatever coach Jan Olde Riekerink said to his players at half time worked magic as they came out guns blazing – big guns at that.

Morris started his massacre in the 59th minute when he turned in Craig Martin’s cross. Less 10 minutes later, Morris completed his brace with a header from Fagrie Lakay’s cross from a corner.

In the 74th minute, Morris turned provider setting up Thabo Nodada to join the scoring party with a beautiful finish to make it 3-0 to the home side.

Morris then had to have the last day as he completed his first hat trick three minutes into referee’s optional time at the end.

“Overall, it was a good performance. We won the game 4-0 but that’s just a number, we should be satisfied with going through to the next round,” said Reikerink humbly.

“We didn’t play well in the first half, we created a chance two minutes into the game and after that it was more about keeping the ball,” added the Netherlands mentor.

He made some inspired changes at half time, with Mpho Makola taking Charles Zulu’s place and the veteran midfielder’s experience shone through as he changed the complexion of the game in City’s favour.

“We made some changes for the second half and we got more opportunities in different spaces and I think if our players used them in the right way.

“We have quality players who create opportunities. It’s important to make the team to play in spaces where we are dangerous. We deserved to win. Bloemfontein Celtic played well in the first half, I think we dominated the second half and used our qualities well.”

Reikerink also congratulated Morris on his hat trick, saying he had taken the chance to start the game handed to him and ran with it.

“It’s very nice that Tashreeq scored three goals. He had to wait a while for his chance. He didn’t always take it but today he was a celebrated man and he deserves it.”

