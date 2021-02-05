Shalulile explains goal celebration and tucking in Sundowns shirt (video)

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has scored six goals in Dstv Premiership matches for the Pretoria side since joining them at the start of the season 2020/21 campaign from now-defunct Highlands Park.

Shalulile has approved to be a great signing for the defending league champions scoring other goals in cup competitions forming a deadly partnership with another newly signed forward in Kermit Erasmus.

The Namibian striker has credited his teammates for his scoring form stating they create a lot of goal scoring opportunities for him to help the side win games.

Shalulile says his goal celebration and his dress code on the field is inspired by his family and his upbringing in Namibia.

“My goal celebration is all about being on the farm, when you are on the farm planting seeds that is the secret behind the celebration,” Shalulile told SA FM.

“My family does farming. When you are planting seeds on the farm that is how you do it. When you are happy while doing it that’s how it looks.”

Peter Shalulile in the 118th minute ⏲️ Lesedi Kapinga finds his striker and Shalulile finishes brilliantly to break Stellenbosch hearts and send Sundowns through to the next round of the #NedbankCup2021.

Shalulile revealed his parents were in the military and insisted he dressed neatly every time, being a football player he took it on to the field.

“My parents were in the military so when you come home you have to look neat and when you go to school they make sure the t-shirt is not out and I got used to that and it became a habit,’ the soft-spoken striker continued.

“I even tuck in my shirt when I am off the field sometimes to all the time but sometimes yeah I do it,” said the Namibians striker.

