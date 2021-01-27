Sam reveals what Zinnbauer said to him 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After scoring his first goal in the colours of Orlando Pirates, Bongani Sam says head coach Josef Zinnbauer advised him to get inside the box more in order to get goalscoring opportunities.

The left-winger scored as the Buccaneers played to a 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Sam found himself inside the Galaxy box in the early stages of the game, with the assist coming from Fortune Makaringe, to score the opening goal of the match.

But, the goal was later cancelled out by Masilake Phohlongo.

“Today’s game was hard, because we have been playing every after two days and it’s not easy. But the boys gave their all, we got a point, it’s better than nothing,” said Sam, who was named man-of-the-match after game.

“It’s something that we work on training. The coach was telling me I must get inside the box more surely I will get a goal. So, that’s what happened with today’s goal.”

The winger is confident that they should be ready for a meeting with their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend.

“We managed to get a goal, we dominated the game and I think we are ready for the weekend.”

Pirates, however, have lacked consistency in their last few games ahead of the Soweto derby.

The Buccaneers have only won one of their last three games, while the other matches ended in draws.

They have only managed to collect 22 points in their last 14 matches, having won five games, with seven draws and two losses.

But Amakhosi also haven’t been getting stable results, with Naturena outfit occupying seventh place on the log with 18 points from the same number of matches.

