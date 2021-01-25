TTM sold? Rumours surface claiming a North West businessman has acquired troubled club

There is talk that Limpopo based DStv Premiership side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, has been sold to a North West businessman.

Phakaaathi reported back in October 2020 that a deal had been struck between TTM owner, Masala Mulaudzi, and the unnamed businessman, but the club would not move as yet.

But it has since emerged that the mystery businessman has acquired full ownership of the club after paying about R49-million.

TTM meanwhile may have lost their Premiership match against SuperSport United 2-0, but coach Joel Masutha believes it was just a lack of luck that the result did not go their way.

“The news was broken to the team after the SuperSport game and it has brought a sense of relief to the players because they have renewed hope that their salaries will now be paid in full and they can focus on their jobs,” said a source.

Masutha believes his team did really well and deserved at least a point out of the fixture played at Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda on Sunday afternoon.

“This was one of our best showings since we came back in 2021, wherein we knew SuperSport’s strength and we controlled them and handled them properly and well,” said Masutha after the game.

“And also, we had three very, very good opportunities, you know. But as usual, we couldn’t score. One even hit the crossbar. It’s a bitter pill to swallow when you consider the way we conceded our goals.

“I think their first goal, it was a foul for us but we didn’t get the decision, and they went on and scored. We should also have done better to prevent that goal from going in.

“While we were still rattled, they scored a quick second goal, and it affected the way we play a little bit, and they introduced a fifth defender to close shop,” explained the former Chippa United and Black Leopards mentor.

Masutha said given the effort and hard work they put into the game, they deserved something out of it but it wasn’t meant to be.

“Yes, we tried and did 98% of things right but unfortunately we couldn’t get a point or even a win that we were so deserving of. I just feel it was a very painful loss,” he said.