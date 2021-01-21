Orlando Pirates fans call for Josef Zinnbauer axing

Phakaaathi Reporter

Bucs fans have vented their frustrations on social media with some questioning the German mentor's line-ups and substitutions.

The calls for Josef Zinnbauer to be relieved of his duties as Orlando Pirates coach have suddenly been raised on social media following the team’s poor displays in recent matches.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Zinnbauer disappointed with result, but happy with performance

An insider at Bucs, however, insists that there is no way “JZ” will be leaving the club anytime soon.

Pirates fans have had their say on social media with some questioning Zinnbauer’s team line-ups and

substitutions.

It seems like Bucs fans are not happy with the club’s showing, especially the last two results which saw the Buccaneers lose 2-0 to Black Leopards and playing to a goalless draw against Golden Arrows.

ALSO READ: Struggling Pirates play to goalless draw against Arrows

“Fans will be fans my brother, they have their own opinion as anyone else. But we have to be realistic about such things, just because a team hasn’t done well in the last two or three matches doesn’t mean we have to fire the coach.

“It doesn’t happen like that; actually at Pirates things are not done like that. We respect our supporters because they have been behind us all this time and during a very bad period. But they need to understand sometimes that things will not go our way as it was before we won the MTN8,” said the source.

“Coach JZ is here to stay and he has done really well with the squad. He knows what he is doing and has a clear vision of where he wants to go. The management loves that about him and they are really behind him.”

@orlandopirates ay JZ must go we need another coach he fails to make important decisions We’ve played so many games and still we don’t have a starting 11??? Pirates is not a coach grooming club we need someone who knows what he’s doing nd JZ is Stumbling #zinnbauerOUT — S.B.O ???????? (@_S_B_O) January 21, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.