Amakhosi marksman Nurkovic crowns Ngcobo as Chiefs’ future star

Thembinkosi Sekgapahe

"It was a nice run from the little star," Nurkovic described Chiefs' goal scorer on SuperSport TV after the game.

Kaizer Chiefs startlet Nkosingiphile Ngcobo scored his second goal in as many matches on Tuesday afternoon against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

ALSO READ: Hunt happy with win but not with ‘leggy’ performance from Chiefs

Ngcobo scored Chiefs’ opening goal in spectacular fashion when he control Samir Nurkovic’s flick on ball, sending a TTM defender in the wrong direction before slotting the ball pass goalkeeper Washington Arubi to give the Soweto Giants the lead.

Nurkovic believes Ngcobo will continue making a positive contribution for his side as they claw up the Dstv Premier League table.

“It was a nice run from the little star,” Nurkovic described Chiefs’ goal scorer on SuperSport TV after the game.

“The little star is the future of Kaizer Chiefs. I saw him and I just flicked it on, and after that he did the rest. Amazing what he did there.”

The striker was out of action nursing an injury and has made his presences felt since return to coach Gavin Hunt’s line up helping the Glamour Boys to record three successive wins.

“After three tough months for me of surgery and recovery, I’m really happy to be on the field again and to help the boys as much as possible,” the Serbian said.

“I’m trying to help as much as possible the team to victories. Obviously, I’m upfront to score goals and to assist goals and to help them.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.