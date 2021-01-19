Orlando Pirates set to offer veteran defender Jele new contract

Phakaaathi Reporter

The Bucs captain was given a one-year extension to his contract last year and now that contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Orlando Pirates long time serving player and captain Happy Jele will be given another one-year contract by the club this year, an informant at the Buccaneers has claimed.

Jele joined the Buccaneers in 2006 and has made over 300 appearances for the club. The centre-back has been starting most of the games on the bench for the club this season with many believing he is on his last days as a Buccaneers.

“There is no way that Jele will leave Pirates now .I know a lot of people have been talking a lot lately because they see Tyson (Thulani Hlatshwayo) wearing the armband. Well, he will definitely get another contract because he is one of the most valued players at the club.

“He (Jele) is also valuable in the field, you can see whenever he comes in to play that he still does the job,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, sources within the Pirates camp say the division and tension is almost tangible given the club’s recent run of form, which is believed to be influenced by backroom politics.

Phakaaathi sources say the division began when head coach Jozef Zinnbauer made it a habit to bench Jele and handed the captaincy to new signing Hlatshwayo.

