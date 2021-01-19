Legendary SA football administrator Abdul Bhamjee passes away

Khaya Ndubane

Bhamjee is said to have died at his home in Johannesburg on Monday night following a long battle with cancer.

Former National Soccer League PRO Abdul “Mr Soccer” Bhamjee has died at the age of 82.

ALSO READ: Former PSL CEO Trevor Phillips passes away

Bhamjee is said to have died at his home in Johannesburg on Monday night following a long battle with cancer.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the SA Football Association have sent condolences to Bhamjee’s family following his passing.

“The PSL is mourning the passing of former Public Relations Officer of the NSL, Mr. Abdulhuck Marhoon Bhamjee

“The PSL Executive Committee and member clubs are saddened by the loss of Mr Bhamjee. We recognize his role in the formation of the NSL and the building of the brand NSL.

“Our condolences go out to the children (Mohamed, Fazel, Yusuf and Nadira) and the entire Bhamjee family.

“We supplicate that God gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain,” read a PSL statement.

In their tribute statement, Safa thanked Bhamjee for his contribution to football.

“The South African Football Association extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of former football administrator Abdul Bhamjee. May your soul rest in eternal peace. We thank you for your contribution to football,” read a Safa statement.

Meanwhile, the PSL has announced that the League will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures commencing today until the weekend.

Phakaaathi would like to send our sincere condolences to the Bhamjee family and friends on the passing of Abdul Bhamjee.

The PSL is mourning the passing of former Public Relations Officer of the NSL, Mr. Abdulhuck Marhoon Bhamjee The PSL Executive Committee and member clubs are saddened by the loss of Mr Bhamjee. We recognize his role in the formation of the NSL and the building of the brand NSL pic.twitter.com/w199zCNg9X — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 19, 2021

The South African Football Association extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of former football administrator Abdul Bhamjee. May your soul rest in eternal peace. We thank you for your contribution to football. pic.twitter.com/GtDkfUe2vH — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) January 19, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.