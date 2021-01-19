Akumu confident of Chiefs win against struggling TTM

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“I’ve adapted to playing wherever coach Gavin Hunt utilises me,” said Akumu reflecting on his side’s game against Cape Town City.

Kaizer Chiefs utility player Anthony Akumu Agay is aiming to help his side to a third successive win when they come up against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a DStv Premiership today (Tuesday) at 5pm at FNB Stadium.

READ MORE: Chiefs set to offer Siphelele Ntshangase new deal

Amakhosi have managed to win two of their previous league games against AmaZulu in the midweek game and the Citizens over the weekend.

Prior to those victories, Chiefs were flirting with the relegation zone but have now climbed up the log table into the top eight.

Akumu is confident they can compound TTM’s misery in the club’s debut season in the top tier by beating them.

“Winning two games in a row is a morale booster,” Akumu told the club’s website. “We can continue from where we left off for the next game against TTM. If we can approach the next game in the same way we approached the last two games, I believe that we can get the maximum points we need.

“Our next game on Tuesday won’t be easy,” he concludes. “It will be as tough as the other ones. Therefore, it’s about the right attitude and approach. I believe we can collect three points. Whoever will be there on the pitch must be supported.”

Match Day! ????#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC

????First Team

????️Tuesday 19 January 2021

????FNB Stadium

????17h00

???? SuperSport PSL

????NO FANS ALLOWED INSIDE OR OUTSIDE THE STADIUM!!!!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/LphTdCMqMA — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 19, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.