Chiefs set to offer Siphelele Ntshangase new deal

Word has it that Kaizer Chiefs could once again hand Siphelele Ntshangase a one-year contract extension even though he has not played much since joining the club a couple of years ago.

Ntshangase, who is highly rated by the Amakhosi faithful, was largely ignored by former head coach Ernst Middendorp who accused the player of laziness and always passing the ball when unnecessary.

Gavin Hunt, however, is keen to keep the player as he did once try to lure him to his now defunct Bidvest Wits.

“Hunt always loved the player that Ntshangase is. It is the current situation at Chiefs that’s keeping him out of the team because Hut is trying out various solutions to make the team tick. Siphelele’s time will come and he might,” said the source.

Ntshangase was offered a one-year deal by Chiefs at the end of the 2019/20 season and that contract is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Speaking to TimesLIVE after his client signed the new contract, Ntshangase’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane said it was “a calculated risk that could work out for the player in the long run”.

“My logic dictates that when a club extends the contract of a player‚ the technical team should have had extensive discussions about it.

“They must have had long discussions about the issue as the technical team‚ so why would a team extend a contract of a player knowing that they don’t want him,” said Mahlakgane at the time.

Ntshangase has struggled to cement his place in the Chiefs starting line-up since he joined Amakhosi from Baroka FC at the beginning of 2018.

Could Hunt get the best out of the talented Pongola-born attacking midfielder? I get we have to wait and see.

