Leopards show their claws to stun Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates continue to produce inconsistent results in the New Year, stunned on Sunday by Black Leopards in a DStv Premiership match at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Bucs had recorded an exceptional 3-0 victory over Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a midweek league clash.

But, it wasn’t to be the case at Leopards, with the home side also helped by an own goal from Innocent Maela.

Lidoda Duvha could have easily taken an early lead, but Ovidy Karuru was slow to capitalise from a huge chance as Thulani Hlatshwayo came in with a tackle to clear out the danger.

An error by the Buccaneers defender Maela almost saw the left-back heading the ball into his own net while trying to clear the ball.

From the resulting corner, it was Maela again with another blunder in an attempt to defend, but this time around his header did go into the back of his own net net in the 29th minute, making it 1-0 for the home side.

Pirates tried to push forward, but they weren’t getting things right in the Leopards box.

The Limpopo outfit grew in confidence and a brilliant counter-attack resulted in their second goal of the match courtesy of Rodrick Kabwe, after Rodney Ramagalela failed from the initial chance in the 39th minute. The teams went into the break with Lidoda Duvha in control.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer added to his attacking arsenal, introducing Terrence Dzukamanja to start the second half and pulling out defender Wayde Jooste, as the Bucs went in search of their first goal of the match.

Pirates continued to try and build momentum, with Thembinkosi Lorch initiating attacks from deep.

But the visitors still found it hard to beat Leopards goalkeeper King Ndlovu and his back four.

Leopards could have added more goals, but striker Mohammed Annas failed to hit the back of the net from his two scoring chances in the last minutes of the match.

Pirates remain in position five on the standings with 17 points from 11 matches, while Leopards jump to 14th place on the log with nine points in the bag from the the same number of matches.

