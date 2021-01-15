Chiefs’ Cardoso targets another win against Cape Town City

Jonty Mark

'Cape Town City is another very tough game, but we have got to collect another three points,' said the Amakhosi man.

After finally getting another DStv Premiership win under their belt, Kaizer Chiefs will look to hold onto that momentum as they travel south to take on Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon (kick off 5pm).

There wasn’t too much pretty about the midweek victory over AmaZulu, but Chiefs showed plenty of grit, summed up by the power of returning goalscorer Samir Nurkovic and by an excellent display in defensive midfield from Daniel Cardoso.

“I thought it was a very good game from our team,” said Cardoso this week.

“You saw the fighting spirit we showed, it was an important win to boost our morale. Cape Town City is another very tough game, but we have got to collect another three points … if we can put up another fighting display we should emerge victorious.”

Chiefs, who will play Richards Bay in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup after the draw was conducted on Thursday, have struggled in front of goal this season, with Nurkovic’s strike against Amazulu only their eighth in the league this season, with only TS Galaxy, Tshakhuma FC and Black Leopards scoring fewer (seven).

Nurkovic is likely to be the main goal threat again for Chiefs in the Mother City, especially as Khama Billiat is out for two months with a broken leg, while it is unclear if Leonardo Castro will have recovered in time from a muscle strain to be able to play a part.

Amakhosi can also be encouraged, however, by the problems City have had at the back this season, shipping 16 goals in ten matches, more than any other team in the league, though they have also been prolific at the other end, with only Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United scoring more than them.

This was summed up as City, who have central defender Taariq Fielies and striker Tashreeq Morris suspended for the game against Chiefs, drew 2-2 with Tshakhuma in their last match, racing into a two-goal lead through Fagrie Lakay, but then letting that slip and walking away with only a point.

City could give former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga his first start against Chiefs, having signed him from Tshakhuma this week.

