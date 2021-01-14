Pitso Mosimane has made Al Ahly play like Liverpool – Mido

Khaya Ndubane

Egypt legend Ahmed Hossam Mido has compared Al Ahly under Mosimane’s leadership to English Premier League giants Liverpool.

Speaking after the Reds moved top of the table following their 4-1 victory over Entag El-Harby, Mido said Al Ahly under Mosimane play like Liverpool.

“During the first-half, Al Ahly appeared very poorly against Entag El-Harby. Their opponents had the advantage over them,” Mido is quoted as saying by Kingfut.

“However, Al Ahly under the leadership of Pitso Mosimane is distinguished by some specific details and the South African’s touch can be seen.

“Mosimane’s Al Ahly play from the back and are very quick in applying the pressure. They became like Liverpool.

“Before Hussein El-Shahat’s goal, the ball was possessed by Entag’s players, before four or five players from Al Ahly applied high pressure and managed to intercept the ball.

“This is Mosimane’s touch that we didn’t see with former head coach René Weiler,” Mido added.

Meanwhile, Mosimane said he was humbled by Mido’s comment.

When a Legend like ⁦@midoahm, who played football at the highest level gives his opinion about me, I can only humble myself and appreciate. Even if it was negative, I would take it as a positive criticism to improve my work,” wrote Mosimane on his Twitter account.⁦

