Benni disappointed with Chiefs loss, but sees positives in AmaZulu display

“I’m very disappointed because I think it was a tremendous opportunity for us to have walked away with three points because Kaizer Chiefs aren’t in a good way,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV after the game.

A goal by Samir Nurkovic in the first half was enough to give Amakhosi a 1-0 win at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday night.

Despite his side’s loss to Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy still saw positives in his team’s performance.

“They are a giant, so when you play giants, whether they are in top form or nor so top form, and you play the way we did, and create the chances we did, then you have to be clinical.

“You have to put the ball in the net because teams like this only need one chance to punish and unfortunately that is exactly what happened. Their chance was from a mistake from us.

“But I’m very happy with the performance from the players,” added McCarthy.

McCarthy was happy that his side managed to create chances in the game and believes that is something they could work on going into Sunday’s KZN derby against Maritzburg United.

“I’m happy with the way we pushed them all the way and searching for that equaliser. We could have had it but you know we are going to be continuing to work.

“There were so many positives; the confidence, the way we moved the ball, the chances that we created

“Now we need to work on putting those chances away. Things then won’t be so complicated for us,” concluded the former Bafana Bafana striker.