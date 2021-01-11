Makhubedu appointed as new Sekhukhune head coach

Khaya Ndubane

The former Baroka FC and Polokwane City coach, who signed a three-year deal with Babina Noko, takes over from Johnny Ferreira who has been promoted to the role of Director of Football.

GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United have announced the appointment of MacDonald Makhubedu as their new head coach.

“Sekhukhune United are thrilled to officially announce that MacDonald Makhubedu is the new head coach of Babina Noko,” read a statement from Sekhukhune.

“Makhubedu takes over as the head coach of the team following the appointment of John Ferreira as Director of Football.”

Sekhukune executive chairman Simon Malatji said the club was excited to bring Makhubedu on board.

“We are very much excited to have Mr McDonald Makhubedu in the team and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves as Sekhukhune United.

“We wish him well in this journey‚” said Malatji.

Makhubedu’s agency, the Rush Hour Sports Management, thanked the Sekhukhune management for giving their client the chance to lead the side.

“We want to thank the chairman Mr Simon Malatjie and the CEO Mr Jonas Malatji for giving coach MacDonald the chance to guide Sekhukhune to the DStv Premiership. I said that because the mandate remains the same and that is to take the team to there and he knows that. He is up for the task ahead of him,” said Mushadu Mulovhedzi, media officer of Rush Hour Sports Management.

Makhubedu’s first match in charge is against Pretoria Callies at Makhulong Stadium on Wednesday.

