TS Galaxy appoint Owen Da Gama as new coach

Khaya Ndubane

The former Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates coach has signed a three-year deal with the Rockets.

TS Galaxy have announced the appointment of Owen Da Gama as their new head coach.

He takes over the coaching reins from Zipho Dlangalala who was in charge of the team on an interim basis. Dlangalala was put in charge after Galaxy parted ways with Dan Malesela in December last year.

Dlangalala has since parted ways with the club.

Galaxy president Tim Sukazi has expessed delight at acquiring the services of Da Gama and has explained the reasons behind the appointment of the former Bafana Bafana coach.

“We are delighted in announcing Owen Da Gama as the head coach of TS Galaxy Football Club. Owen is a seasoned coach who has lots of experience in the local game. Most importantly, Owen has a good understanding of the bulk of our current squad after having worked with them at Highlands Park,” Sukazi is quoted as saying by the club’s website.

“As a club, we took the view that we would be best placed with a coach who has experience in the local game as the season is already on the run and there is no time to orientate a coach who has never coached in DSTV Premiership. Given where we are in the season, we wanted someone who will hit the ground running from the onset. The fact that coach Owen has worked with most of our current crop of players gave him a notch. Unfortunately there are not too many coaches out there who tick these two critical boxes.” Sukazi elaborated.

Meanwhile, Da Gama said he was excited to join the Rockets.

“I come a long way with Tim and when I looked at the ambition of the club, I was really attracted to TS Galaxy. They won the Nedbank Cup while in the GladAfrica Championship it showed that there is a lot of ambition in this team and Tim wants to take to greater heights. I really want to be part of this team. I want to take this challenge and I’m confident that we will turn things around,’’ Da Gama explained.

Da Gama’s first assignment will be against Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

