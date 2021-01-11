Former PSL CEO Trevor Phillips passes away

The League confirmed Phillips' passing through a statement on Monday.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the death of the League’s first Chief Executive Officer Trevor Phillips.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Trevor “British Bulldog” Phillips, the first Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Soccer League,” read the PSL statement.

“The NSL Executive Committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Phillips’ family, more particularly, his wife Stella and his children Mark and Sharon.

“We supplicate that GOD gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain.”

“The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully,” the statement concluded.

Phillips, who was affectionately known as the “British Bulldog” in SA football circles, served the PSL as its CEO for two-and-a-half years from 1996, before returning for a second five-year spell between 2002 and 2007.

Phakaaathi would like to send our sincere condolences to the Phillips family and the PSL on the passing of Trevor Phillips.

May your soul rest in peace Trevor Phillips. What a loss to the football fraternity. #riptrevorphillips #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/CRE6XTBcmD — Leadership ???????? (@Sirlucky64) January 11, 2021

