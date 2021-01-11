Pirates coach Zinnbauer laments officiating in original Soweto derby draw

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was not happy with the officiating during his side’s 1-1 draw with Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers were denied a penalty by referee Jelly Chavani when Fortune Makaringe was brought down in the penalty box and then Deon Hotto was also ruled offside when he was in fact onside.

“Clear penalty. Then Hotto in the last five minutes. Never, never offside. Then we had another chance for Hotto. It was also unlucky. The weather. He was sliding,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

“When you concede in the last minute, it’s very disappointing.

“The first half was a problem with the field. It’s very wet and it’s not easy for the players. We normally want more possession when we play at home. With this weather it’s not possible. The ball was stopping on the pitch,” added the German coach.

“We had more opportunities. Swallows are a good team. I think we had to wait for a solution and possibilities to score. What’s important is the result at the end of the day.

“The weather is not normal. It was not normal. You have to adapt to this field. I don’t know how many times in the season you have such a field. I think it’s not a lot of times.

“You have to adapt to this and then you can score. We scored first but we didn’t defend enough in this moment and you give the points up,” concluded Zinnbauer.

PIrates will next face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila away in Thohoyandou on Wednesday, while Swallows’ next game is against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.