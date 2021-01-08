Pirates to face Botswana side in Caf Cup elimination round 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The dates and venues for Bucs and Jwaneng fixture are yet to be determined in what will be their first ever meeting.

Orlando Pirates will have to square off with Botswana based outfit Jwaneng Galaxy for a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages following the draw conducted on Friday.

Pirates, who progressed to the final elimination round of the tournament after Angolan outfit Sagrada Esperanca withdrew from the competition in fear of traveling to South Africa for the second leg against Bucs in fear of the second wave of the Corona virus, which recently hit the country.

The game was scheduled to be played earlier this week, but the club from Angola decided otherwise.

The Buccaneers had won the first leg 1-0 last year in December, thanks to a Thembinkosi Lorch goal.

Galaxy were recently eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Bucs skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo is on the verge of closing on 300 career appearances.

The defender has made 299 appearances in all competitions since his professional career started at Ajax Cape Town in 2009.

The 31-year old spent six years at the Urban Warriors, before moving on to Bidvest Wits in 2014 and eventually joined the Buccaneers last year.

Hlatshwayo will have an opportunity to make it 300 career games when Bucs take on Swallows FC in the Soweto derby at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

At Bucs, Hlatshwayo will be joining the likes of Happy Jele in reaching 300 games, with the defender having played 335 matches.

Hlatshwayo, who is also a Bafana Bafana captain has managed to score 22 times in his career and has nine assists.

The former Ajax and Wits defender will be eager to make his 300th game a success by winning the Soweto derby against the Birds.

Since joining Pirates, the center-back has cemented his place in the starting line-up and is one of the key players in coach Josef Zinnbauer’s squad.

