Six players suspended for PSL weekend games

Khaya Ndubane

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the list of players suspended for the weekend DStv Premiership matches.

Stellenbosch FC will have to do without the services of Zitha Macheke when they host Black Leopards at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night.

On Saturday, Town City will be without striker Tashreeq Morris when they visit Thohoyandou Stadium to meet Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs will have to do without defender Philani Zulu when they host Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium.

Orlando Pirates will host Soweto rivals Swallows FC on Sunday at 3pm without Vincent Pule, who is suspended for this clash at the Orlando Stadium after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns. On the other side, the Birds will miss Zaphaniah Mbokoma who is suspended of this clash after receiving a red card in Swallows’ 3-2 win over Cape Town City on Tuesday.

Also on Sunday, Bloemfontein Celtic will be without Moeketsi Dithebe when they meet AmaZulu at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

DStv Premiership fixtures:

Friday

Stellenbosch FC vs Black Leopards

Saturday

Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns

TS Galaxy vs SuperSport United

Golden Arrows vs Chippa United

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United

Sunday

Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC

Bloemfontein Celtic vs AmaZulu

