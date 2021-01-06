South Africans pressure Safa to rope Southampton starlet into Bafana squad

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

The youngster is eligible to play for both South Africa and England.

Promising South African midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke made waves in football circles after signing a two-and-a-half year contract with English Premier League side Southampton.

The midfielder was born to South African parents who lived in Pretoria before moving to England when he was one year old.

Chauke has attracted interest from England junior teams, where he was recently called into a camp as the country began preparations for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup. The 17-year-old was an unused substitute for Southampton when they defeated English Premier League leaders Liverpool on Monday night.

The midfielder was promoted to the first team after featuring for the Southampton’s Under-23 side before he turned 17.

Chauke’s appearance on the bench on Monday was the first time he has been in the Saints squad for an English Premier League match.

South Africa’s Under-23 national team coach David Notoane has talked about adding Chauke to his squad but football fans feel he is ready for Bafana Bafana having walked into the first team of an EPL side.

A number of fans have tagged the player on Twitter to remind him that he is South African and should be playing for Bafana Bafana and junior teams from his native country.

An interesting Southampton youth player to keep an eye on is midfielder Kgagelo Chauke. He’s eligible for SA and England. — Eshlin Vedan (@eshlinv) July 16, 2020

I love how Mzansi is showing you Love. We are behind you and will continue supporting. Hope to see you do some tsamayas and scoring those goals. — Tebogo (@neo_tebogo1) January 5, 2021

Eish..m hurt ntwana..I’ve been following you since..I’m sad you wont don the bafana Jersey but Im happy for you. — MOHALE MAHLATSE (@tha_LuckyML) January 5, 2021

