Klate and family in isolation

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger Daine Klate has revealed that he and his partner have tested positive for Covid-19.

The former player took to his social media account to confirm the news that him, his wife Stacey and kids are all in day five of isolation.

There has been a rise of numbers of positive people who have contracted the virus in the country in the last few weeks which recently forced the President of the country Cyril Ramaphosa to take South Africa back to level three of lockdown.

“Tested positive for covid 19, now on day 5 of isolation and still no symptoms fortunately… Mrs also tested positive also no symptoms… Boys are doing good too not showing any symptoms either but we all in isolation,” Klate wrote on his Twitter feed.

His tweet was followed by a number of responses from his fans, who wished him and his family a speedy recovery from the virus.

“That is bad he must now stay home so that he can get better soon klatey may god be with u,” @Dimakatsolaka27 responded.

“Get well soon Matatazela,” @MoemiseTiisetso also shares his sympathy.

“Speed recovery Mr DK7 nd your family,”said @24Thokozani.

“Get well DK 7 and Mrs Klate we will continue praying for you & the kids,” @Kanana6789550 replied.

“Good strength and recovery to you and yours champ. My 2 family members made it in July 2020 and we were all in isolation as a family,” said @molapo_vincent.

Klate, who played professional football for 16 years, began his career at Matsatsantsa.

In those years, he managed to win 15 trophies – six league championship titles, the Nedbank Cup three times, four MTN8 trophies and the Telkom Knockout twice.

He was only capped in the Bafana Bafana set-up 15 times.

The Port Elizabeth-born player ended his football career at Chippa United in 2019, before getting into coaching that very same year, taking charge of the Chilli Boys reserve team.

The former winger has also been pursuing his coaching badges. Last year, Klate completed his Irish Football Association Uefa B Diploma.

From the Phakaaathi team, we would also like to wish the former Buccaneer and SuperSport winger and his family a speedy recovery.

Tested positive for covid 19, now on day 5 of isolation and still no symptoms fortunately… Mrs also tested positive also no symptoms… Boys are doing good too not showing any symptoms either but we all in isolation… ???????? — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) January 6, 2021

