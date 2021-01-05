Sundowns cruise into Champions League group stages

Ntokozo Gumede

It comes as no surprise that Mamelodi Sundowns will be among the top 16 teams on the continent that will compete for the Caf Champions League title after they reached the group stages for the sixth time on the trot.

Masandawana beat Jwaneng Galaxy 3-1 on Tuesday evening at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, winning the overall tie 5-1 on aggregate. Sundowns’ first-half goal was a result of an own goal that was turned in by Moagi Sechele. The danger was instigated by Lyle Lakay down the left flank when he swung in a cross that found Peter Shalulile, who then looked to find his striking partner, Kermit Erasmus. However, Erasmus failed to connect with the ball and Sechele slotted it into the back of his own net.

Downs could have gone into the break with more goals than one if it was not for the woodwork that kept Erasmus’ attempt out. The 30-year-old did everything right to beat goalkeeper Katlego Mbise after receiving a delightful pass from Shalulie. Aubrey Modiba had an opportunity to open his account in Masandawana colours but his attempt was saved by the alert Jwaneng goalkeeper.

The second stanza presented Sundowns with an opportunity to extend their lead when Shalulile was brought down in the box and the man in the middle pointed to the spot. Sundowns’s designated penalty taker, Ricardo Nascimento, stepped up but did not have much luck as Mbise palmed away his shot for a corner kick.

19 minutes later, Modiba swung in a cornerg to find Mothobi Mvala, who scored for the second time against Galaxy, as he headed in a similar goal in the first-leg.

Thapelo Morena finished off a beautiful counter-attack to bang in Sundowns’ third of the evening as he fired past Mbise in the 81st minute. Tebogo Sembowa got the consolation goal for the visitors who caught the Brazilians napping at the back in the dying moments of the game.

