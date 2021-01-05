Safa weigh in on Sagrada pulling out of Caf Confed Cup match with Pirates

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

The South African Football Association (Safa) expressed its disappointment at Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca cancelling their trip to South Africa to face Orlando Pirates in their Caf Confederation Cup match.

Sagrada says they could no longer honour the match due to help concerns related to traveling from Angola to South Africa. The club’s decision comes after the Angolan government’s decision to bar travellers from South Africa, Nigeria, The United Kingdom and Australia.

Safa has revealed that Sagrada cancelled their trip to South Africa without consulting Safa and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“The South African Football Association (Safa) has been informed by Caf that GD Sagrada Esperanca of Angola have withdrawn from their Confederation Cup second leg match against Orlando Pirates which was scheduled for Wednesday, 6 January 2021 at Orlando Stadium,” Safa said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that the opponents have cited concerns with Covid-19 infections in South Africa without seeking advice from Safa or the South African government. It is a common cause that Safa, in collaboration with its special member, the NSL (National Soccer League) and the government safety and security cluster has overseen the implementation of highly successful Covid-19 mitigation measures since the resumption of professional football in August 2020,” continued the statement from Safa.

“The same measures were implemented at the four matches of Bafana Bafana in November and December as well as at the Caf home inter-club matches that took place in December 2020. We would like to assure any club or national team that will be visiting South Africa for matches during the lockdown, that our systems are safe, advanced and well tested.”

