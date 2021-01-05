Chiefs youngster attracts interest from Europe

Ngcobo has been a consistent and impressive performer for Amakhosi in a season that is an otherwise difficult season for the Naturena based side. The Chiefs starlet has made an impact in the first team since be was promoted from the club’s development structures.

The 20-year-olds performances are said to have not gone unnoticed as an overseas side has been monitoring his progress since the season started after he impressed during the Bio-Bubble. A team from Europe is said to have noted the young midfielder as a potential transfer target.

“There is a team from Holland if am not mistaken who have been following him with a view to having him join them maybe next season. It would be a great thing, especially for the MDC players to see that they can go that far as well. But they haven’t said anything yet, they’ve just been asking to be put in contact with Chiefs,” said a source.

Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, will play Primeiro Do Agosto of Angola on Wednesday in a Caf Champions League final qualifying, second leg match in Luanda. Chiefs are likely to need at least one away goal in Angola as they could only manage a goalless draw in the first leg in Johannesburg.

Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has been boosted by the possible return to the side of Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic, who has yet to play for Chiefs this season, after undergoing a groin operation, while contract negotiations also appeared to keep him out of the side more recently.

Amakhosi will then resume their DStv Premiership campaign on Saturday, when they take on Maritzburg United, coached by the man Chiefs sacked at the end of last season, Ernst Middendorp.

