Bafana Legend joins Cape Town City as assistant coach

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“The club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Aaron Mokoena as Cape Town City FC assistant coach. The most capped player in South African history, officially a Citizen. Welcome Mbazo,” read a statement from the club.

Cape Town City have appointed former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena as the assistant to Jan Olde Riekerink. Mokoena also had a stint in the national team under Stuart Baxter as the assistant team manager, but this is his first coaching role at a top flight club.

“I have always found that Cape Town is like Europe and I spent after my life there,” said Mokoena after he was unveiled by Cape Town City.

“I am from the dusty streets where I played football in Boipatong. It is not easy to play abroad. One thing that is frustrating about playing in Europe is not to play that’s why you find a lot of players from South Africa coming back,” added the former defender and defensive midfielder, who played in England with Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

Mokoena sees his primary role at City as to prepare players to ply their trade overseas. Riekerink and Mokoena have worked together previously as coach and player at Ajax Amsterdam.

“I would love to guide them especially when that move appears. I am excited to such a massive club to rekindle the relationship I had with my ex-coach from Ajax Amsterdam -it makes me feel at home.”

Welcome home coach Mbazo. Im already excited for the boys @CapeTownCityFC https://t.co/eB2ksTcBHS — Thembi Kgatlana (@Kgatlanathe1st) January 4, 2021

