Mphahlele hopes Nurkovic can fire again for Chiefs

Jonty Mark

"We are not expecting miracles, he has been doing well at training and we hope that continues in the game," said the Chiefs defender, ahead of their key Caf Champions League clash in Angola.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele says Kaizer Chiefs should not be “expecting miracles” from Samir Nurkovic, with the Serbian striker set to make his return to the Amakhosi side, as they go in search of goals in their Caf Champions League final qualifying round, second leg match against Primeiro Do Agosto in Luanda tomorrow.

READ MORE: Nurkovic returns, Khune out of Chiefs squad for Angolan trip

A goalless draw in the first leg at home has left Chiefs’ chances of making the group stages for the first time ever hanging in the balance. A spate of missed chances cost Chiefs at home, the story of their season, as they have suffered in the absence of Nurkovic, who has been out with a groin injury, while his return also appeared to be delayed by protracted contract negotiations with the club.

“We should have won easily, 3-0 or 4-0 (in Johannesburg),” admitted Mphahlele.

“At this moment we appreciate anyone who can score goals and we know what Samir is capable of. We must not put pressure on him and say he is back and he has to score, as long as he plays for the team and gives other guys a chance, we have other players who can score like Khama (Billiat), (Leonardo) Casttro, Lazarous (Kambole), (Dumisani) Zuma and Tower (Mathoho). We are not expecting miracles, he has been doing well at training and we hope that continues in the game.

“We know what he can do … and everyone is happy to have him back. We know how important he is to the team.”

Mphahlele added that Chiefs have talked for a while about wanting to get to the group stages of Africa’s elite competition. Chiefs’ record on the continent is poor, barring Muhsin Ertugral’s Chiefs side of 2001 who won the Mandela Cup.

“We know it is a very important game,” he said.

“We started last week training and preparing for this game. The team is looking good, the boys came back and are looking sharp. We know it will be difficult. As much as we played a good game against them at home, we should have won easily, but it is what it is, 0-0.

“They are playing at home, they are going to come at us, but we have a big chance to go to the group stages, which is what we came for. The guys have been looking forward to that chance since last season. As much as we didn’t win the league, we knew the team was in the Champions League.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.