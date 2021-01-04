WATCH: AmaZulu chairman explains the origins of famous Usuthu chant

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“Usuthu boys when the war comes to us what will you do,” the chairman Sandile Zungu asked AmaZulu players going into the second half of the season.

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu took time out of his festive season break to explain what the Usuthu war cry means and how it came about. Zungu felt the need to explain after a handful of people asked him what ‘Usuthu olumabheshu ankone’ means. The phrase celebrates the attire worn by Zulu warriors who are ready to go into battle. The war cry relates to Zulu warriors going into battle and in the modern age it’s the KZN club facing football opponents on the field in the league.

The name Usuthu which has become synonymous with AmaZulu in football circles originates from King Cetshwayo’s army. Zungu stressed the importance of knowing the war cry of the club as the supporter.

When the club’s new coach Benni McCarthy was first unveiled as the head coach Zungu asked the former Bafana Bafana striker to chant parts of the war cry, while McCarthy obliged he admitted he still needs to learn other parts of the war cry.

“The scene was dominated by two teams, largely by African Wanderers and Bush Bucks F.C and when AmaZulu came in it was well-received by amongst others the Zulu royalty and this created intense rivalry and envy which continued for a long time,” said Zungu.

Inyoka ehlalazana umabonwa abulawe! Sandile Zungu on the origins of the saying #HebeUsuthu (12/12) pic.twitter.com/HnAQAy7FCY — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) January 3, 2021

