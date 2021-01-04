Kutumela apologises to fans for United’s bad start to the season

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“I hope today the fans are happy with the three point,s” said the United striker.

Maritzburg United striker Thabiso Kutumela is delighted to have helped his side beat Bloemfontein Celtic on their first match of 2021.

United registered their first win on Saturday, having played nine games in the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership. Kutumela scored a brace to help the Team of Choice collect three points against their opponents on Saturday evening, with the match finishing at 2-1 to Ernst Middendorp’s side.

Kutumela struck early to give his side the lead and extended his side’s tally before heading into the halftime break. Victor Letsoalo scored a consolation goal for the visiting side in the 83rd minute, but the former Orlando Pirates striker had done enough for his side to walk away with maximum points. Kutumela got the Man of the Match award for his performance.

The United forward says it has been difficult to manage their game with the new norms that have been implemented in football to curb the spread of Covid-19. Supporters are still not allowed to attend football games.

“I would like to thank God for the three points today, and how we have managed to keep ourselves safe from this virus,” said Kutumela after winning the man of the match award.

“2020 was hard for us and everyone in South Africa. And it was hard for the United supporters because we were not getting them the points. But I hope today we gave them a good Happy New Year and they are happy where they are, because we are happy to get the three points,” said Kutumela.

