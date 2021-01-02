Sundowns narrowly edge Pirates in thrilling year opener

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns needed just one goal to emerge victorious in a DStv Premiership battle against Orlando Pirates in the opening match of the year at Loftus Versfeld.

The 1-0 win saw Downs extend their lead at the summit of the standings by three points ahead of second-placed Swallows FC, who will open their 2021 this coming Tuesday when they welcome Cape Town City.

The final run of play in the first-half belonged to Brian Onyango who cleared the danger from a promising Pirates attack, snatching the ball off the feet of Terrence Dzvukumanja in the 34th minute. No fewer than some 60 seconds later, the defender went on to head Sundowns into the lead.

His central defensive partner, Ricardo Nascimento, provided the unusual assist as the ball ricocheted off his flat-footed leg, redirecting the ball onto the alley of Onyango, who needed the slightest of touches to head past Wayne Sandilands as the Brazilians went into the break with their noses in front.

It was not for a lack of effort from the Buccaneers as the likes of Vincent Pule made advances forward a couple of times but Downs goalkeeper Denis Onyango was up to the task, like in the 8th minute when Pule created space for himself to take a shot, unleashing one from his top drawer and it was met by an alert Onyango, who palmed the ball into safety.

The start of the second-half saw linesman Shaun Olive’s call to flag Peter Shalulile offside was questionable as Shalulile was in his own half by the time Olive rose his flag. Nonetheless, Thembinkosi Lorch was at the end of a Pirates attack as he continues to search for a maiden goal in the DStv Premiership.

The Bafana Bafana international struck a volley at goal but again, Masandawana’s goalie was up to the challenge as he fisted away Lorch’s attempt. Sundowns coaches rang the changes around the hour mark, bringing on Kermit Erasmus and Andile Jali in the places of Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba after the Sea Robbers had brought on Siphesihle Ndlovu for Wayde Jooste.

Erasmus’ introduction is one that made a lot of difference for Sundowns as his combination with Shalulile came alive. Erasmus came very close to finding the back of the net when he was supplied by his strike partner. He did everything right to beat Wayne Sandilands but could not beat the framework as he struck the upright.

In the 70th minute, Pirates received a free-kick on the edge of Onyango’s box and Gabadinho Mhango stepped up to stand over the set-piece. He unleashed what looked like a ball that was destined for the back of the net. However, Onyango made his self big and made sure the ball did not go past him as he produced yet another save as Sundowns held on for all three points.

