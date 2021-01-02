Phakaaathi
2 Jan 2021
Kaizer Chiefs legend Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies

70-year-old Mofokeng was the team’s longest serving captain. 

70-year-old Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng. Image: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the death of the club’s former captain, Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng. 

70-year-old Mofokeng was the team’s longest serving captain, leading the side for 11 years.  

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the club to Mofokeng’s loved ones. 

“Robala ka kgotso Phoka,” the club said. 

Condolences poured in from across the sports fraternity, with fans and players expressing their shock and sadness at his passing.

After his tenure as captain and later co-manager with Nelson Dladla in 1993, Mofokeng was a goalkeeper coach at the Kaizer Chiefs youth development academy. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

