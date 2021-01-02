Kaizer Chiefs legend Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies

Citizen reporter

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the death of the club’s former captain, Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng.

70-year-old Mofokeng was the team’s longest serving captain, leading the side for 11 years.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng. The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends. Robala ka kgotso Phoka. pic.twitter.com/4mwCvSTvtn — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 2, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the club to Mofokeng’s loved ones.

“Robala ka kgotso Phoka,” the club said.

Condolences poured in from across the sports fraternity, with fans and players expressing their shock and sadness at his passing.

What a Captain. What a leader. What a football player. Star quality. RIP Ryder Mofokeng. ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UDeoQ6vP9x — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 2, 2021

Robala Ka Kgotso Mokwetlisi ???????? pic.twitter.com/rLBD9ZBQ9Z — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 2, 2021

RIP to Johannes Ryder Mofokeng and condolence to @KaizerChiefs family .May his soul rest in eternal peace . — Ngako J Mojela (@ngako_j) January 2, 2021

RIP Ntate Ryder Mofokeng pic.twitter.com/3GIPEtmWkj — Motseki Mabuya (@MotsekiMabuya1) January 2, 2021

After his tenure as captain and later co-manager with Nelson Dladla in 1993, Mofokeng was a goalkeeper coach at the Kaizer Chiefs youth development academy.

