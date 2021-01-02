Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates – which giant will emerge victorious?

Khaya Ndubane

The Buccaneers carry a slight advantage going into this match, having not lost to the Brazilians in the league in the last three years. Pirates last lost to Sundowns in November 2017.

Mamelodi Sundowns host rivals Orlando Pirates in what is expected to be a thrilling DStv Premiership encounter at Loftus Versfeld this afternoon.

In the last five games between the sides, Pirates have won two with the other three ending in draws.

Bucs assistant coach Fadlu Davids says his side go into this match high on confidence believing that they would walk away with the three points on offer.

“We are quietly confident in our preparations leading up to the big game,” said Davids.

The Brazilians have started the 2021/season on a high, shooting to the top of the log standings with 18 points in eight, having won five and drawn three of the games played.

They do, however, go into this encounter with Pirates short of personnel with several of their stars injured while some are suffering from illnesses.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says Sundowns are the last team to complain about the lack of personnel and will field a decent side at Loftus Versfeld.

“As difficult as it is… so far so good. We have a lot of confidence and we are looking forward to the next match. We are not a club that cries over the unavailability of players, we are blessed to have some much quality with our squad at our disposal,” said Mokwena.

“Is it changes for rotation? No, is it changes because we want to give opportunities to players? No, it would be irresponsible for us to do that when so many people have invested so much into the club.”

The game is set to kick off at 3.30pm.

