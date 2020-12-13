Tributes pour in for late Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha

Khaya Ndubane

The 25-year-old died in a horrific car crash near Kempton Park on Sunday morning.

Condolences continue to pour in for late Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha.

Word is that Madisha was home sleeping when he got a call from Sundowns teammate Keletso Makgalwa saying he had a tyre burst and he took a friend with to assist Makgalwa, but could not get there as they had an accident.

Apparently, the accident happened at the same place in 2016 where his VW Polo was written off, but he survived.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki joined the nation in mourning the Bafana defender.

Ntseki said he was still trying to come to terms with the news, more so in the aftermath of former Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca’s equally heart-breaking death.

“It is so devastating for such an up-and-coming player to lose his life this way. They don’t come more professional like the late Madisha. He was ever smiling, humble and was the first to arrive and leave the training ground, hence is rising star status,” said Ntseki.

“He was a rising star with the right attitude and his positive attitude among other players was always invaluable.

“This is sad for football. To his family, club and football fraternity in general, we are gutted and devastated; my deepest condolences. We are hurt but hope his spirit will be a driving force to our attempts to reach the AFCON and FIFA World Cup tournaments,” added Ntseki.

Jordaan said he was at a loss of words especially after he attended Sundowns’s 50th Anniversary on Saturday evening at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“I am still trying to ascertain facts of what really transpired but this is terrible news for football. Condolences to Sundowns, his family and entire football family,” commented Jordaan.

#RIP #MotjekaMadisha, we are heart broken. The @Masandawana defender passed away in a car accident in Johannesburg, in the early hours of this morning. Our condolences to his family, friends and football fraternity. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/znJ5FXmekI — South African Football Players Union (@SAFPU_Official) December 13, 2020

☠ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of footballer Motjeka Madisha. On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Madisha family. Rest In Peace. ⚫⚪????⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/jkUHn8UFbn — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) December 13, 2020

